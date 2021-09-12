Ralph was a nice, and friendly man. I miss getting to play music with him. He always had his Martin guitar with him and enjoyed playing music very much. Here is a playlist of Ralph making music with his sidekick Ernest Johnson. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a81zFe6yzTc&list=PLCAIVBjEsxPN2EpNvqAuvzPrdOvNARLz_

Chad Ritchie Friend February 2, 2022