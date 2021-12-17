Menu
Randy Blackburn
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
ABOUT
West Iredell High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Randy Blackburn

Randy Dale Blackburn, 49, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Randy was born in Iredell County, Feb. 28, 1972, and was the son of Melvina Church Blackburn and the late Norris Blackburn. He was a graduate of West Iredell High School and worked in the grocery store service.

Randy was very tech savvy and loved working with all of the new gadgets, T.V.s, and computers that has been made available in today's tech world.

Along with his mother, Melvina Blackburn, Randy is survived by two children, Thomas and Anabelle Blackburn, all of Statesville; and one sister, Angela Welborn (Richard) of Millers Creek.

A service to celebrate the life of Randy Blackburn will be conducted at 12 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jamie Fox officiating. The family will speak with friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Dec
20
Service
12:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Dec
20
Burial
Iredell Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
