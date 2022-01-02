Ray Paul Jones
May 12, 1957 - December 28, 2021
Ray Paul Jones, 64, of Olin, unexpectedly left to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Ray was born in Oceanside, Calif., to Philmon Edward Jones Sr., and Barbara Dagenhart Jones, May 12, 1957, while his father was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. The family returned to North Carolina, where Ray graduated from North Iredell High School, in 1975. He joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a radioman aboard the USS Fairfax County.
After leaving the Navy, Ray moved to Nashville, Tenn., where he met the love of his life, Sharon Johnson Jones. Ray loved Jesus and his relationship with him was of most importance in his life. He also loved riding his motorcycle in the mountains with his wife. He treasured his family and friends as well as his dog, Duke; and cat, Linnie.
Ray Jones is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharon Johnson Jones; son, Timothy Daniel Jones of Fort Myers, Fla.; brother, Philmon E. Jones Jr. and wife, Sherry, of Harmony; sister, Cynthia Jones of Olin; Rebecca Jones Beatty and husband, Wayne, of Gastonia; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Memorials in Ray's honor may be sent to Cruising for Kids, 233 Spartan Dr., Lexington, NC 27292, or paypal: [email protected]
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 2, 2022.