Ray Paul Jones
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
Ray Paul Jones

May 12, 1957 - December 28, 2021

Ray Paul Jones, 64, of Olin, unexpectedly left to be with the Lord Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Ray was born in Oceanside, Calif., to Philmon Edward Jones Sr., and Barbara Dagenhart Jones, May 12, 1957, while his father was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. The family returned to North Carolina, where Ray graduated from North Iredell High School, in 1975. He joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a radioman aboard the USS Fairfax County.

After leaving the Navy, Ray moved to Nashville, Tenn., where he met the love of his life, Sharon Johnson Jones. Ray loved Jesus and his relationship with him was of most importance in his life. He also loved riding his motorcycle in the mountains with his wife. He treasured his family and friends as well as his dog, Duke; and cat, Linnie.

Ray Jones is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharon Johnson Jones; son, Timothy Daniel Jones of Fort Myers, Fla.; brother, Philmon E. Jones Jr. and wife, Sherry, of Harmony; sister, Cynthia Jones of Olin; Rebecca Jones Beatty and husband, Wayne, of Gastonia; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Memorials in Ray's honor may be sent to Cruising for Kids, 233 Spartan Dr., Lexington, NC 27292, or paypal: [email protected]

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear this news. We remember Ray as a smiling, kind and uplifting man . Always encouraging others. He served God and we know He and Sharon will be reunited with family, church family and loved ones one day. Our prayers are with your Sharon and family
Debbie & Bruce Jetter
January 25, 2022
We're absolutely heartbroken to part with our dear friend and coworker. I remember Ray as a bright shining point of joy in our team, always eager to help no matter what the calling. I will miss him always being first person to start our weekly team calls with happiness and excitement, little things like that that always brightened my day. He will be lovingly missed and remembered.
Carl Gilbert
Work
January 4, 2022
It's heartbreaking that Ray passed away. Ray was one of the first to reach out to me to help when I joined Lowe's. I would like to offer Ray's family my deepest and most sincere condolences and may you rest in peace.
Samuel Chu
Work
January 4, 2022
My heart hurts to think that Ray has left us. I was part of the Toastmasters club with him. Ray was always so nice, friendly, and funny. During my first presentations when I was very nervous, he gave me the courage and support I so much needed. I will never forget his speeches and how amazing person and friend he was. He had such positive energy and you would feel so calm around him. He always spoke of his family with a lot of love and pride. I am deeply saddened and I extend my deepest sympathies to you and your family. I pray that God will grant you the strength. Ray will live in our hearts forever!
Madlen Ivanova
Work
January 4, 2022
Sharon, we are so sorry for your loss and hope that you will have many fond memories surrounding you each day! Ray was such a nice guy and always had a smile. Prayers for you, Tim and family.
Alan & Tracey Schubert
Friend
January 3, 2022
I met Ray through Lowe's Toastmasters. He was always so encouraging and uplifting to others. He had a wonderful spirit. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.
Stephanie Van Rossen
January 3, 2022
Ray and I were in Toastmasters together at Lowe's. He was always such a great leader and mentor for all of us in TM's. He set such a great example of what it meant to be a kind loving person. He will be greatly missed.
Danica Kunkle
January 3, 2022
I worked with Ray Jones at Lowes for several years and we were also members of Toast Masters club. Ray and I shared many bible passages and he was a great source of comfort and inspiration to me when my daughter passed away. I can remember vividly so many laughs nd even a few tears that Ray and I shared. He was a great man and he will be missed. I will leave you with the words Ray shared with me when my daughter passed away - "Inside of each tear we cry for those who have passed on, is a the joy they gave us in life". May you be comforted by Ray's words to me in your time of grief.
Min Gregory K. Stringer
Work
January 3, 2022
I worked with Ray and he was a good man. Very sad to hear of his untimely passing. Rest in peace Ray.
Glenn
Work
January 2, 2022
We are heartbroken over the loss of Ray. We know that he is cruisin' around heaven and catching up with all his family and friends. He will be so missed. We love you Sharon and are always here for you!
Jay and Michele Welch
Friend
January 2, 2022
