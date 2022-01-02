I worked with Ray Jones at Lowes for several years and we were also members of Toast Masters club. Ray and I shared many bible passages and he was a great source of comfort and inspiration to me when my daughter passed away. I can remember vividly so many laughs nd even a few tears that Ray and I shared. He was a great man and he will be missed. I will leave you with the words Ray shared with me when my daughter passed away - "Inside of each tear we cry for those who have passed on, is a the joy they gave us in life". May you be comforted by Ray's words to me in your time of grief.

