U.S. Army Retired Colonel Raymond L. AndersonU.S. Army Retired Colonel Raymond L. Anderson of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, due to complications from Parkinson's disease that was military service connected.Originally from Charleroi, Pa., Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army Chemical Corp for 28 years, serving as an expert in Chemical, Biological, and Nuclear Warfare. His Army career afforded him the opportunity to live in various parts of the United States, North Carolina, Alabama, California, Texas, New Mexico Los Angeles, and Virginia, as well as a three-year assignment in Germany. He also served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1967 and traveled to many remote places for his work. After his retirement from the military, Ray served as the Senior Army Instructor for the Junior ROTC Program at North Iredell High School. Combined, Ray wore the uniform of the U.S. Army for 44 years. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Washington & Jefferson College and a Masters in Nuclear Physics from the Naval Post Graduate School.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sara (Sally) A. Anderson of Virginia Beach; daughters, Susan F. Blair (Paul) of Jonesboro, Ga., Dr. Wendy Rae Howard (Robert) of Virginia Beach; grandson, Jacob T. Blair of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Eleanor (Elly) and Robert Bojarski of Greensburg, Pa., and Claude (Skip) and Marie Jenkins of Roseville, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded by his parents, Carlton and Eleanor Anderson; and sister, Ruth B. Fredrick.Ray loved being outdoors whether it was hiking the mountains in Los Alamos, N.M., touring the Grand Canyon, taking walks along the Seawall at Fort Monroe, traveling around Europe, manicuring his yard, or hand washing the family cars, he loved the outdoors. He was an avid Duke Basketball fan, enjoying televised games as well as attending ACC and NCAA tournaments, and being a Duke Crazy at Cameron Indoor Stadium. He also loved driving around town in his Mini Cooper, a passion that he shared with his grandson. As a life-long United Methodist, Ray taught Sunday school and served as an usher at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Statesville. He also served in various roles in the Military Officers Association of America.A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at Baylake United Methodist Church, 4300 Shore Dr., in Virginia Beach, Va. His final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Va.H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Virginia Beach, VA.