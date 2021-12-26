Raymond Ricketts



July 7, 1943 - December 19, 2021



Ray was born July 7, 1943, in Droitwich, England. Ray was a very well-known machine technician whose knowledge took him to countries all over the world.



In 1999, he came to America where he stayed until his passing Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Ray will always be remembered as the crazy, witty, and funny Brit.



Ray is survived by his wife, Trish; son, Bart; daughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Kern; and grandchildren, Molly and Beckett.



Please send condolences to Trish Ricketts, 1536 Foxridge Run SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 26, 2021.