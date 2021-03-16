I am so sorry for your loss. I really am in shock as I just stood and visited with her the longest at the grocery store. We had the best time catching up with our children and grandchildren. Oh how she loved her family. My boys had her in the youth group as well as taught them in Sunday School. Becky was a dear precious friend to me. I know Heaven is sweeter with her there, but I will sure miss her here. Again, my heart goes out to this family and may our God give you comfort and peace. We love you, Greg & Cynthia Rovira Nicholas, Nathaniel and Casey

Cynthia Rovira March 17, 2021