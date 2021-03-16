I am so sorry for your loss. I really am in shock as I just stood and visited with her the longest at the grocery store. We had the best time catching up with our children and grandchildren. Oh how she loved her family. My boys had her in the youth group as well as taught them in Sunday School. Becky was a dear precious friend to me. I know Heaven is sweeter with her there, but I will sure miss her here. Again, my heart goes out to this family and may our God give you comfort and peace. We love you, Greg & Cynthia Rovira Nicholas, Nathaniel and Casey
Cynthia Rovira
March 17, 2021
I'm so sad to hear of Becky's passing. She was such a sweet, kind person. Sending love to all her kids and family and praying for peace and comfort for each one.
Jan Roseman
March 17, 2021
Our hearts are heavy learning of Becky's passing. She was so loving and gracious to all the neighbors on Holland Drive. Great memories of all the Sampsel family members. Our love to all!
Chuck and Marcia Lindler
March 17, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Becky's passing. I have so many good memories of us all on Holland Dr., camping in the mountains, and lots of other happier times. Becky was undoubtedly one of the sweetest girls/women that I have ever known and I know that Heaven is now a happier place. Rest in peace Becky........