Red OvercashVernon Reid "Red" Overcash, 83, of Troutman, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at Troutman Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial in Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery will follow. A full obituary will be in Wednesday, Oct. 14, edition.Troutman Funeral Home