Reggie Sherrill
DIED
October 21, 2020
Reggie Sherrill

Reggie R. "Doc" Sherrill, 77, died following a brief illness Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by sisters, Hazel M. Gilleland and Sylvia M. Roberts; sister-in-law, Bernice Morrison; and bothers-in-law, Harold Gilleland, Jack Roberts, W. Jack Morrison and Lou Gabriel; and in-laws, Tom and Joan Hall. Due to COVID-19 and for the protection of all, the family asks that those in attendance wear masks and observe social distancing. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, at New Amity ARP Church.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Burial
in the church cemetery
Oct
25
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
New Amity ARP Church
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I'm so sorry to hear about Doc. The family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Melissa Hicks Tilley
October 22, 2020