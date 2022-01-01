Ren WilhelmRen Wilhelm, 80, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Maple Leaf Nursing Home.He was born Sept. 7, 1941, in Iredell County, the son of the late James Martin Wilhelm and Lillian Ruth Murdock Wilhelm, and the youngest of 13 children.Ren was an active member of Grassy Knob Baptist Church and was a man of faith. He drove a truck for over 40 years, and was employed with Beroth, Amoco and finally Exxon prior to his retirement. Ren loved watching NASCAR and drag races and enjoyed hotrods and fast cars. He loved his family, enjoyed bluegrass, and working in his yard or shed on household projects. His sense of humor, infectious smile and great laugh will be missed by his family and friends.Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 51 years, Carolyn Cass Wilhelm; daughters, Jodi Thompson and husband, Craig, and Renae Hutchens and husband, Wes; grandchildren, Jacob Evans, Kaylee Kiter (Nick), Ezra Hutchens, Brelyn Hutchens and Eli Hutchens; great-grandchildren, Rowyn Kiter and Colson Kiter; sister, Ruth Barkley; and numerous other family and friends.A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Grassy Knob Baptist Church, 333 Grassy Knob Rd., in Union Grove, with Pastor Scott Chenevey and Pastor James Miles officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church in the fellowship hall. Burial will follow at Grassy Knob Baptist Church Cemetery in Union Grove.Nicholson Funeral Home