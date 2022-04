Rex Allen FarmerJune 17, 1955 - December 6, 2020Rex Farmer went to heaven Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, to be with his mother, father, brother and late wife. He left behind three sisters; one brother; children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Until we meet again, may you rest in peace. We will miss that smile and that loving face. Love you always.Boston's-Roseboro's Mortuary & Crematory