Rhoda CallowayRhoda Russell Calloway of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Trinity Oaks.Born Jan. 25, 1927, in Albemarle, she was the daughter of the late James Koke Russell and Maggie Lowder Russell. She had four brothers and two sisters, all deceased.Educated in Albemarle city schools, Rhoda received a BA degree in Business Education and was employed by Wiscasset Mills in Albemarle, and Southern Fasteners in Statesville. She was a member of New Salem U.M.C. in Statesville for many years, where she was active in the U.M. women's group and taught Sunday school there. After moving to Salisbury in 2017, she became a member of First U.M.C. in Salisbury. Rhoda was an Iredell County Master Gardener and an avid photographer.She is survived by her husband, James H. Calloway; niece, Elizabeth Mullinix of Salisbury; nephews, Max Russell and his wife, Jill, Bryce Russell Jr. and his wife, Sybil of Norwood, Steven Mullinix and wife, Connie of Greensboro, David Hearne and James Russell and wife, Monda of Albemarle, Robert Calloway and wife, Shonda of New London, and Taska Calloway and husband, Danny Safrit of Mt. Pleasant.A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m., at First U.M.C. in Salisbury. The family will visit with friends following the service.Memorials may be made to New Salem U.M.C., 155 New Salem Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home