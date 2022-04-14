Richard Edgar Perkon
November 16, 1936 - April 1, 2022
Richard Edgar Perkon, 85, of Statesville, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022.
He was born in Erie, Pa., Nov. 16, 1936, the eldest son of the late Edgar and Valle Perkon. He graduated from McDowell High School. He enjoyed living in Erie and worked there for his entire career as an aerospace engineer for the LORD Corporation at their Erie location until he retired in his mid-60s. Later in 2020, he decided to make a big move from Erie, to sunny North Carolina, where he could have a little extra help from his daughter there and relief from the snowy winters.
Richard enjoyed traveling, particularly to Cuba in the late 1950s. In fact, on one of those trips to Cuba, he brought back the ultimate souvenir – his wife of almost 63 years, Sarah Perkon, and her 3-year-old daughter who he later adopted. Later, he enjoyed family vacations to Colorado, Florida, and other destinations, as well as family weekends at the family's cottage in Tionesta, Pa., which were filled with hiking and playing card games into the wee hours of the morning. He also enjoyed photography, eventually creating volumes of family and scenic photos.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Allan L. Perkon; and several aunts and uncles.
Richard is survived by his wife, Sarah Perkon, currently residing in Statesville; daughters, Lenore Yurkovich of Allen, Texas, Janet Horoschuck and husband, Michael, of Statesville, and Tonette Ciano of Stow, Ohio; three grandchildren, Nicholas Yurkovich and wife, Alecia, Chelsea Yurkovich, and Roman Ciano; as well as two great-grandchildren, Fallon and Grayson.
A virtual memorial service, via Zoom, will be held Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. If you would like to attend this service, you can receive the Zoom meeting link by contacting Janet or Mike Horoschuck at 704-746-4161 and/or email at [email protected]
For those who wish, the link to the Mr. Perkon's virtual memorial service and to express online condolences may visit www.nicholsonfunerals.com
.
The meeting will be opened approximately 30 minutes early for conversation with the family.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2022.