Richard Byers RamseurSeptember 29, 1946 - December 27, 2021Richard Byers Ramseur, 75, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.Mr. Ramseur was born Sept. 29, 1946, in Iredell County, the son of the late Mae Scott Ramseur and James Ramseur. He was a 1964 graduate of Morningside High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving 12 years as an engineer. He served in Vietnam twice (1966 to 1968) and Korea (1969 to 1972). He was employed with Statesville Plywood and was a member of Scotts Chapel United Methodist Church.Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Larry Ramseur (Geraldine) of Augusta, Ga.; sisters, Vikki Jones (Vernon) of Statesville, Loria Jackson (Trent) of South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Salisbury National Cemetery, with Military Graveside rites by the Rowan County Honor Guard and the U.S. Army.Summersett Funeral Home