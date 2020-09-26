Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Richard Smith
Richard Lester Smith, 87, of Statesville, passed peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House.

He was born in Pennsylvania, April 26, 1933, to the late Nora Dilly Smith. Richard served his country with the U.S. Navy. He was a retired heavy equipment operator in the construction industry. He played on a roller hockey team, enjoyed roller skating, bowling, and motorcycle riding. He loved to talk to people and never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Suzanne Scheller Smith; brother, Burton "Butch" Strausser; sister, Gloria Smith; and special nieces, Connie Butz, Bobbi Scheller and Tenniel Strausser.

A funeral service will be held today, (Saturday, Sept. 26), at 2 p.m., in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will visit with friends following the service. Private burial will be held at the National Cemetery in Salisbury.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 26, 2020.
