Rickey WarrenRickey Ernest Warren, 70, of Troutman, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House.Mr. Warren was born Jan. 5, 1950, in Iredell County, and was the son of the Ernest and Beatrice Mayberry Warren. He attended Statesville City schools and was of the Methodist Faith. On April 18, 1980, he married Barbara Rumple Warren, and was retired from the N.C. State Highway Division.In addition to his wife, Rickey is survived by three sisters-in-law, Tammy R. Queen (Jonathan), Lisa White (Dennis), and Dana Meyer (Kim); one brother, Jonah Warren (Debra); and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Tony and Farrell Warren.A private family service will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County.Troutman Funeral Home