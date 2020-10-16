Ricky "Rocky" Paul ParsonsApril 25, 1957 - October 10, 2020Ricky "Rocky" Paul Parsons, 63, of Olin, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.Ricky was born April 25, 1957, in Ashe County, to Betty Lou Parsons and the late Douglas Parsons.Ricky graduated from Beaver Creek High School in 1976. He was a truck driver for most of his life. He drove for Walmart and their transportation fleet for the last eight years. He won numerous awards for his driving and most recently hit 500,000 miles driven. Ricky was a great father, he never separated biological children from stepchildren; he loved them all the same.Ricky is survived by his wife, Jody Lea Parsons; daughters, Nicole Canup (Henry), Allison Parsons (Vandie), Rebecca O'Shaughnessy (Brandon), Sean (Hannah) and Shannan O'Shaughnessy; mother, Betty Lou Parsons; brothers, Tim Parsons (Dawn) and Kevin Parsons (Loretta); grandchildren, Heather Davis, Eli Marzean, Kolton O'Shaughnessy, Stella O'Shaughnessy, Athena Wilkinson, Lilly O'Shaughnessy, Breyden Young, Conner Miller and Layla Miller; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews.The funeral service for Ricky will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, at Yadkin Baptist Church at 2 p.m., with Pastor Philip Crider and Pastor Tony Bunton officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church, an hour prior to the funeral service.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home