Robert Abernathy
Robert Dale Abernathy, 72, of Statesville, passed away, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center.
Robert was born July 10, 1948, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late G.A. Abernathy and Pauline A. Gallyon. He was a graduate of Iredell County Schools and June 7, 1970, he married Delourse "Dee" Bustle Abernathy, whom survives. He served in the U.S. Army, 101st Division during the Vietnam War and was a retired Truck Driver.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Angela A. Brayboy and Candice Nicole A. Serens; great-grandson, Alexander Eric Serens; and brother, Jerry McClelland.
A private family service will be held in the National VA Cemetery in Salisbury.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; or DAV
Chapter 68 in Statesville.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 13, 2020.