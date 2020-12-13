Menu
Robert Abernathy
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Robert Abernathy

Robert Dale Abernathy, 72, of Statesville, passed away, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center.

Robert was born July 10, 1948, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late G.A. Abernathy and Pauline A. Gallyon. He was a graduate of Iredell County Schools and June 7, 1970, he married Delourse "Dee" Bustle Abernathy, whom survives. He served in the U.S. Army, 101st Division during the Vietnam War and was a retired Truck Driver.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Angela A. Brayboy and Candice Nicole A. Serens; great-grandson, Alexander Eric Serens; and brother, Jerry McClelland.

A private family service will be held in the National VA Cemetery in Salisbury.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; or DAV Chapter 68 in Statesville.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry For your loss,Robert was a Great Guy,We Worked together in the 70s Washing Trucks,Good Memories.
Wayne Shives
December 16, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends of Robert. We were neighbors on Carolina Avenue (Statesville) and were in the same class at Wayside Elementary School in the 1950s. We lost contact when my family moved to west Statesville. He was always very nice. May his family and friends take comfort in believing that, even in his absence, a heavenly reunion is planned.
Sylvia Grant Stacey
December 13, 2020
