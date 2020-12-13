My condolences to the family and friends of Robert. We were neighbors on Carolina Avenue (Statesville) and were in the same class at Wayside Elementary School in the 1950s. We lost contact when my family moved to west Statesville. He was always very nice. May his family and friends take comfort in believing that, even in his absence, a heavenly reunion is planned.

Sylvia Grant Stacey December 13, 2020