Robert Fletcher "Bobby" CombsNovember 19, 1931 - October 9, 2020Robert Fletcher "Bobby" Combs, 88, of Old Mountain Rd. in Stony Point, went to his heavenly home Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.He was born Nov. 19, 1931, in Alexander County, and was the son of the late Curlee Combs and Selma Bare Combs.Bobby was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church for 67 years. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country in September 1951, where he served four years. He received an honorable discharge and the Good Conduct Medal and was in the U.S. Naval Reserve until 1959. He married the love of his life, Betty, in July 1953 and was married for 67 years. He was a retired contractor after 47 years, who took pride in the homes he built. He loved his family, and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Carolina Panthers and loved his Carolina Tar Heels. Bobby umpired recreational baseball and softball for many years. He also took great pride in being a member of the American Legion Post 65.Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Robbin Dennice Combs; grandson, James Christopher Sims; brother, J.C. Combs; and sister, Camila Jean "Sissy" Fox.Bobby leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Betty Combs, of the home; three sons, Keith Combs; Paul Combs; and Shannon Combs; daughter-in-law, Rhonda; two daughters, Kathey Roosevelt and son-in-law, Gary; Penny Stevenson and son-in-law, Eric; four grandsons, Matthew Combs and wife, Meredith; Patrick Reese; Joshua Combs and wife, Emily and Austin Combs; granddaughter, Maranda Nelson and husband, Micah; two great-grandchildren; Maverick Nelson and Mila Combs; and numerous nieces, nephews and was loved by many friends.Bobby will lie-in-state at Tabernacle Baptist Church Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church, in the parking lot. The service will be aired on 104.9 f.m. The Revs Wesley Hammer and Bradley Anderson will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military Rites will be provided. Pallbearers will be Paul Combs, Keith Combs, Shannon Combs, Joshua Combs, Austin Combs, Patrick Reese, Matthew Combs, and Dale Fox.Memorials may be made to the Tabernacle Baptist, Building Fund at 191 Sipe Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service