Robert GleasonRobert Lee Gleason, 89, of Troutman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Robert was born Dec. 5, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, to the late Earl Gleason and Clara Mountain Gleason. He was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School in Ohio and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was retired from Peerless-Winsmith Inc. and helped his son-in-law, Kevin Palmer at T. Town Jewelry and Pawn Shop in Troutman.He is survived by his four children, Michael Gleason (Maria), Sherry Prescott, Jennifer Gleason and Deborah Gleason. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Rachel Gleason, Rebecca Gleason, Robert Prescott; and one sister, Barbara G. Davis.He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Gleason.A gathering of friends will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at Troutman Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.Troutman Funeral Home