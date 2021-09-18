Menu
Robert Gleason
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Robert Gleason

Robert Lee Gleason, 89, of Troutman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Robert was born Dec. 5, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, to the late Earl Gleason and Clara Mountain Gleason. He was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School in Ohio and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was retired from Peerless-Winsmith Inc. and helped his son-in-law, Kevin Palmer at T. Town Jewelry and Pawn Shop in Troutman.

He is survived by his four children, Michael Gleason (Maria), Sherry Prescott, Jennifer Gleason and Deborah Gleason. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Rachel Gleason, Rebecca Gleason, Robert Prescott; and one sister, Barbara G. Davis.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Gleason.

A gathering of friends will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at Troutman Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
