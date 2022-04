Robert Elton Greer Jr.



December 7, 1958 - March 9, 2021



Robert Elton Greer Jr., 62, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Robert was a U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Pam Schlomar Greer. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Barnes Greer. Evans Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert Elton Greer Jr.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 11, 2021.