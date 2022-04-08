Robert Hill
February 4, 1939 - March 29, 2022
Mr. Robert Lee Hill, 83, of Cedar City, Utah, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home in Cedar. He was born Feb. 4, 1939, in Winston-Salem, to the late Hugh and Nell Hill. He grew up in Lumberton. Some of his fondest childhood memories were of singing in the church choir and playing on the family farm with his many cousins. Bob loved the outdoors and obtained the rank of life scout in the Sea Scouts (program of the Boy Scouts of America). He often spoke of his adventures with the scouts, where he would go on summertime floats down the Lumber River. At age 17, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for six years as a radar operator. Upon completion of his service, he began his career in law enforcement. He rose through the ranks to detective sergeant in the Ventura Police Department before retiring. Bob was an avid competitive shooter. He won the 1967 Combat Shooter California State Championship. After years of night school Bob, graduated from California State University in Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Science in police science. In later years, he had several more careers: DEA agent, banking operations officer, real estate agent, business owner, and salesman. Bob had many interests: he enjoyed swimming, hiking, reading, history, and politics. He loved gospel music, especially when sung by Elvis Presley. Bob was extraordinary, and his absence will be missed by many, first and foremost his family.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Hill of Cedar City, Utah; sister, Betty Morgan (W.K.) of Greensboro; five daughters, Laurie Horton (Dave) of Boise, Idaho, Jeanne Rossi (Joe) of Montgomery, Texas, SusAnne Lee Chung (Augustine) of Ventura, Calif., Mary Soliday (Chris) of Warrenton, Va., and Kathy Hill of Cedar City, Utah; three sons, Tommy Hill of Cedar City, Utah, Danny Hill of Aiea, Hawaii, and Henry Hill of Cedar City, Utah; 10 grandchildren, Christopher Horton, Camille Z., Christine Rossi, Sarah Mendoza, Tyler Barber, Mark Soliday, Reid Soliday, Drew Soliday, Grant Soliday, and Will Soliday; nine great-grandchildren, Landon Horton, Madison Horton, Marie Z., Remie Alamangos, Tinzey Alamangos, Joseph Mendoza, Dean Mendoza, Rose Mendoza, and Lincoln Barber; niece, Melynee Falk; and nephew, Mark Morgan.
The celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m., at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 N 300 W in Cedar City, Utah. Services will be livestreamed at the website below. Final arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Condolences can be sent at www.mortuary.org
.
Southern Utah Mortuary
190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT 84720
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 8, 2022.