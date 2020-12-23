Robert William "Bill" HowardJune 2, 1949 - December 21, 2020Robert William "Bill" Howard, 71, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence.He was born June 2, 1949, in Mooresville, to the late William and Zula Blackwelder Howard. Bill was retired from the U.S. Army; where he served in the 1st of the 20th LIB, Delta Company and was wounded in action in Vietnam in January 1970.He loved baseball and coached many young men through the years, including his sons and grandson. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Howard was a life-time member of Shearer Presbyterian Church in Mooresville; where he served as an officer for many years.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Harwell Howard; sons, Bradley Howard (Capprice) and Roger Howard (Leanna); sisters, Joanne Dingler and Gay Schronce; grandchildren, Maddy and Will; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Shearer Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Stout officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Back in the Woods Again, c/o Tommy Estridge, 1519 Winfred Rd., Bennett, NC 27208.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville