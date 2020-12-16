Robert Franklin "Cotton" Morrison
Robert Franklin "Cotton" Morrison, 93, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Davie Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born May 24, 1927, in Statesville, the son of the late Blake Lee Morrison Sr. and Lula Valdora Hux Morrison. He was also preceded by his beloved wife of 44 years, Jessie Marlow Morrison; sisters, Louise Brown, Laura Trivette and Phyllis Reep; brothers, Bill Morrison, Louis Morrison, Blake L. Morrison Jr. and John Osborne Morrison; and granddaughter, Samantha Spearman.
Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he began a career as a manager for Harmon's Grocery Store and then Interstate Bolt and Supply where he later retired. He was a member of Oakland Presbyterian Church and a man of faith, a member of Masonic Lodge #27, the Shrine and Scottish Rite.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Penny Stringer (Greg); sons, Tony McCurdy (Lisa) and Ron Morrison (Linda); grandchildren, Devin Findlay, Damian Findlay, Brooke Fike (Ryan), Bradley McCurdy and David Spearman; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Spearman, Aaliyah Spearman and Emersyn Jessie Fike; and numerous other loving family and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held due to COVID-19.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
or Gordon Hospice House.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 16, 2020.