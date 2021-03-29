Menu
Robert "Mack" Oliver
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
Robert "Mack" Oliver

July 26, 1931 - March 27, 2021

Robert "Mack" Oliver, 89, of Stony Point, went home to be with our Lord Saturday March 27, 2021, at his home, after an extended illness.

He was born July 26, 1931, in Alexander County.

Mack created a loving home environment deeply rooted in faith. He came to know Christ at a young age, and his constant relationship with the Lord shaped his character in countless wonderful ways. He was amazingly unselfish and generous, patient and loving, humble and thoughtful; slow to anger and quick with humor, disciplined and hard-working. He exemplified servant leadership in the church, at home, and in community service with the Gideons, VFW, and Ruritan Club. Mack served as an elder and Sunday school teacher at Stony Point A.R.P. Church, and in later years, joined Berea Baptist Church where he served as deacon. Mack always put his faith and family first. No matter what else was going on, he closed every day by reading a Bible chapter and devotional to his wife and children, and kneeling in prayer for his family and those in sickness or need. Mack served in the Navy during the Korean War, and worked for Kewaunee Scientific for nearly four decades.

Mack was preceded in death by his loving parents, Vance and Grace Oliver; his brother, Neil Oliver; sister, Grace Stout; and grandson, Oliver Thomas.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Libby Oliver; daughters, Elaine Oliver Thomas, Paula Radford, and Ina Lee Harkness; son, Mark Oliver; brothers, Don and Rex Oliver; grandchildren, Kellen Harkness, Leah Callaway, Christin Thomas, Mackenzie Woody, Amanda Radford, Abbey and Audrey Oliver; and great-grandchildren, Lucy and Vera Harkness; Ambrose, Beatrix, and Fen Callaway; Milah Thomas; Zak Woody; and Keir Radford.

The graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Monday, March, 29, at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Moravian Falls with military rites. Dr. Sheridan Stanton will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday, March, 29, at Chapman Funeral Home from 2 to 3 p.m. We ask that all CDC guidelines are followed.

Chapman Funeral Home

158 Stony Point School Rd.,

Stony Point, NC 28678

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd, Stony Point, NC
Mar
29
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
Moravian Falls, NC
Chapman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering this amazing man. Thoughts and prayers on this day to his whole family.
Alexis Menscer
March 23, 2022
One very sweet respected man. So sorry to hear this. Prayers for his family.
Alexis Menscer
April 16, 2021
Mack was a good man and a life time friend of my family. Praying for Libby and family in the days to come.
Jan James
April 4, 2021
My prayers go out to the family. A great man and friend. Like a father to me.
Jeff blood
March 30, 2021
We're so sorry to hear of Mack´s passing. Many good memories of him and all of the Oliver families. The best neighbor´s you could have.
Hollis Goodson
March 29, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. I worked with Mack at Kewaunee. He was so nice to me.
Robin Tucker
March 29, 2021
