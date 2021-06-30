Menu
Robert Lee "Bobby" Pharr
Robert "Bobby" Lee Pharr

Mr. Robert "Bobby" Lee Pharr, 77, of Statesville, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Maple Leaf Healthcare. A service to celebrate the life of Bobby Pharr will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel, with the Revs. Michael and Larry Pharr officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will visit with friends for one hour prior to the scheduled funeral service. For those unable to attend, the services will be live-streamed at the funeral home website.

