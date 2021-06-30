Robert "Bob" V. Privette
May 23, 1926 - June 23, 2021
Robert "Bob" V. Privette passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Libertyville, Ill. He most recently resided at Green Oaks Assisted Living.
Mr. Privette was born May 23, 1926, in Statesville, to Clarence and Carrie Privette. Robert Privette was married to Lucille Donovant Privette for 60 years before she passed away in 2007. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2012 by his daughter, Patricia Privette Bibb of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and his five brothers, James H. Privette, William Cecil Privette, John D. Privette, Edwin Privette, and Clarence Coy Privette.
He is survived by one daughter, June Privette Walton of Deerfield, Ill. He has five grandchildren: Ronald Bibb, Vance Bibb, and William Bibb of Lawrenceville, Ga., C.J. Walton of Libertyville, Ill., and Courtney Walton Davis of Altadena, Calif. Bob also has five great-grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews.
As a proud Marine, Bob served in the South Pacific during World War II, starting at the age of 17. In the early 60s, he attended a work convention in Washington, D.C., and had the opportunity to meet President Kennedy and share some war stories. After recovering from some war injuries, he attended optometry school in Chicago. Later he returned to North Carolina to work in a furniture store, and eventually found his calling as a food broker for military commissaries and exchanges.
Bob will always be remembered for his sense of humor, the smiles on his face, and his readiness to make new friends.
A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville, at a later date.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will be handling details. Please call 704-873-7223 for further information or visit www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 30, 2021.