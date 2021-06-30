Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert V. "Bob" Privette
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Robert "Bob" V. Privette

May 23, 1926 - June 23, 2021

Robert "Bob" V. Privette passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Libertyville, Ill. He most recently resided at Green Oaks Assisted Living.

Mr. Privette was born May 23, 1926, in Statesville, to Clarence and Carrie Privette. Robert Privette was married to Lucille Donovant Privette for 60 years before she passed away in 2007. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2012 by his daughter, Patricia Privette Bibb of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and his five brothers, James H. Privette, William Cecil Privette, John D. Privette, Edwin Privette, and Clarence Coy Privette.

He is survived by one daughter, June Privette Walton of Deerfield, Ill. He has five grandchildren: Ronald Bibb, Vance Bibb, and William Bibb of Lawrenceville, Ga., C.J. Walton of Libertyville, Ill., and Courtney Walton Davis of Altadena, Calif. Bob also has five great-grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

As a proud Marine, Bob served in the South Pacific during World War II, starting at the age of 17. In the early 60s, he attended a work convention in Washington, D.C., and had the opportunity to meet President Kennedy and share some war stories. After recovering from some war injuries, he attended optometry school in Chicago. Later he returned to North Carolina to work in a furniture store, and eventually found his calling as a food broker for military commissaries and exchanges.

Bob will always be remembered for his sense of humor, the smiles on his face, and his readiness to make new friends.

A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville, at a later date.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home will be handling details. Please call 704-873-7223 for further information or visit www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results