Robert Glenn Stevenson
Robert Glenn Stevenson

Mr. Robert Glenn Stevenson, 63, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center.

A native of Iredell County, he was the son of the late Robert Othaniel Stevenson and Lola Belle Stevenson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Saundra Stevenson. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Harmony.

Mr. Stevenson is survived by his wife, Marilyn Juanita Rucker Stevenson; son, S. Tyrone Rucker (Billie Jean) of Durham; daughters, Glennett "Anita" Rucker of Statesville and Nikki Maddox (Jeff) of Charlotte; sisters, Tilda Bruce (Kevin) of Winston-Salem, Robin Nelson of Charlotte and Nora Stevenson of Charlotte; four grandchildren, D.J. Camp, Adonis Rucker, Cameron Rucker and Arianna Rucker; and a goddaughter, April Allison

At the family's request there will be no public viewing.

A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home Thursday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. Following the service, the family requests privacy. The family also requests that due to COVID-19 concerns, masks should be worn during the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Grandchildren's Fund, 1915 Sunset Village Dr.; Charlotte, NC 28216.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Sponsored by Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
December 22, 2021
