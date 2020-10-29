Robert Whitney HasardRobert Whitney Hasard, 59, of Statesville, went to be with the Lord Oct. 26, 2020.He was born Aug. 3, 1961, in Olean, N.Y., the son of Robert Schmidt Hasard and Gloria Jean Whitney Mitchell.Robert was an avid camper who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, camping or at the pool. He was a man of faith, who loved the Lord and Jesus, and a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Robert was employed by Snider Fleet Solutions in Statesville as director of retreading until 2019.Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 36 years, Patricia Lynn Hasard of the home; daughter, Courtney Paige Hasard; stepson, Harold Shannon Boswell (Sharon); father, Robert S. Hasard; mother, Gloria Mitchell (Paul); sisters, Wendy Myer (Hank) and Debbie Wolf (Chris); grandchildren, Kierra Michelle Leach, Weston Clayton Bailey and Rylee Mae Joiner; and numerous other loving friends and family.A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, at Fairview Baptist Church, 349 Turnersburg Hwy., in Statesville, with Pastor Scott Eanes officiating. Inurnment at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery will follow.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 349 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home