Robin Viola BlackwellJuly 22, 1957 - November 1, 2020Robin Viola Blackwell, 63, of Statesville, departed this life Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.She was born in Iredell County, July 22, 1957, and was the daughter of the late Martha Frances Blackwell. Robin was preceded in death by a son, Cadet Blackwell; sister, Shirley Blackwell; brother, Donald Blackwell; and brother-n-law, Joseph Eugene Nixon.She was employed by a Group Home, as a C.N.A. She was a member of Bethel Congregation Church.She leaves to cherish the precious memory of her life, a son, Javon Dominique Blackwell, of New York; daughter, Coty Natasha Blackwell, of the home; two brothers, Robert Randolph Blackwell, of Statesville, and Todd Lenell Blackwell, of Winston-Salem; three sisters, Brenda Blackwell Nixon, Phyllis (Joseph) Blackwell Johnson, both of Statesville, and Deborah Denise Blackwell, of Troutman; sister-in-law, Betty Graham Blackwell, of Troutman; six grandchildren, Taliyah Sabrae Rucker, Justice Imani Rucker, Qinsleigh Asatta Simpson, Memphis Nasire Simspn, and Cadasia Monae Blackwell; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, and friends.Celebration of life services will be conducted Monday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home.Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary