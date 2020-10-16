Menu
Rodney Steve Feimster
1964 - 2020
BORN
April 29, 1964
DIED
October 8, 2020
Rodney Steve Feimster

April 29, 1964 - October 8, 2020

Mr. Rodney Steve Feimster, 56, of Boonville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at SECU Hospice Care Center.

Rodney was born April 29, 1964, in Iredell County, to Bill and Claudette Howard Feimster.

He was a member of Peace Haven Baptist Church, and enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an avid outdoorsman.

Mr. Feimster was preceded in death by his father.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Candy Childress Feimster; children, Colt and Chance Feimster, Autumn and Amber Whitaker; sister, Paula (Mike) Gilbert; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lanny and Carolyn Childress; brother-in-law, Jeff (Melanie) Childress; and nephews, Michael Gilbert, and Cody and Colton Childress.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Peace Haven Baptist Church with Dr. Jon Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the church, family, and friends for their love and support during this difficult journey.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Peace Haven Baptist Church
Oct
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Peace Haven Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Rodney will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jane Weisner
Family
October 14, 2020
Candy,
I haven’t experienced the pain of losing a spouse. I am so sorry. I believe you and Rodney were made for each other. You both were caring, sweet, loving, and humble. I am praying for peace and comfort from the Great Comforter.
Genevieve Kiser
Friend
October 14, 2020
Colt we are so sorry to hear of your Father’s passing! May God comfort you and your family at this time of sadness. May he Rest In Peace.
Houston Napier
Friend
October 13, 2020
Colt and Chance,
I was so sorry to hear about your dad. I remember him bringing you to Scholastic Book Fair Family Night at Union Grove. He loved and cared for you so much. I guess the last time I saw Rodney was at the service station getting gas. I was asking about you both and he was so proud of your college experience and how you were doing in life. He was giving you the credit for all you had accomplished. I told him you did deserve credit for your hard work but he was a big part because of his love and support. I am praying for your family for peace and comfort.
Genevieve Kiser
Teacher
October 13, 2020
May God bless your family now and always. You have always been a good friend. I Awill always remember seeing your dog climbing the tree and the snakes eating the mice when I would bring Dylan over to spend the night.

Tony & Melissa
Friend
October 13, 2020
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers!
Kim Cannon
Coworker
October 12, 2020
Praying for everyone!! Rodney was the best male friend I have ever had. He took really good care of me at work. I will miss him dearly. What a Great Family Man !!
Janet Lackey
Friend
October 12, 2020
Rodney was a good friend during our school years. I always enjoyed talking with him when I seen him out and about, he was a great guy and will be missed.
Darrell Chambers
Friend
October 12, 2020
We are missing and will continue to miss Rodney so much. We love y’all.
Rebekah Bowman
Friend
October 12, 2020
Paulette, Bill, Colt, Chance, Paula, Mike, Michael and family, praying that God fills your heart with comfort, peace, strength and bitter sweet memories in the coming days. I know I have a few memories like the time Paula and Mike brought Rodney's boy's fishing at the pond, one or the other (I'm thinking Colt) threw all our bait in the pond :D Remembering you in thoughts and prayers, sending love and hugs. Sincerely, Gaye Nell
Gaye Daniels
Friend
October 12, 2020
So sorry for your lost will keep you all in my prayers
Becky Hampton-Harris
Friend
October 12, 2020
I'm so deeply sorry for your loss. I knew Rodney we worked together at the Auto Auction. He was a great man and wonderful father. He will be greatly missed. May God be with yall at this time.
Ashley Reep
Friend
October 12, 2020
I don’t ever remember encountering Rodney when he wasn’t smiling and by the time I left him, he had shared some witticism that made my day. Prayers to the family.
Terry Chambers
October 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Teresa Holbrook
October 11, 2020
David Dunlap
Rodney you will be truly missed to touched everyone with a smile and open arms you was always so helpful when we had a problem or just needed someone to talk to im glad that my brother has some one that was a dear friend to him to ride with now you are a great man that will continue to leave a smile on a face when we think of you.
David Dunlap
Coworker
October 11, 2020
Have known Rodney since childhood age. He always had a great soul. Then got to know his two sons; Chance and Colt that we grew to love as our own. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God hold you all close in the days, months and years to come.
Danna Harris
Friend
October 11, 2020
My condolences to the family. Words can not express the feeling of losing a loved one. Praying that you all may be comforted in remembering times spent together...precious memories. God bless each and evryone of you. And to Candy my heart goes out to you. Love you Sis!❤
Angela Johnson
Friend
October 11, 2020
Candy and family
My heart and prayers go out to you. Please know you are thought of often. Hugs
Judy Roberts
Friend
October 11, 2020
May the love of god, friends and family carry you through your sorrow. Rodney you will be missed and your contagious smile you would carry.
Debbie Koeser
Coworker
October 11, 2020
Rodney was a great guy. May God comfort and keep you in this difficult time.
Amy Miller
October 11, 2020
Jose Jimenez
October 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
keith pope
Acquaintance
October 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.we love you all.will be miss.
Peggy Lankford
Friend
October 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about Rodney. Prayers for all his family and friends
Cindy Huie
Friend
October 11, 2020
Lee Windsor
Friend
October 11, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this. I've known Rodney for years and have many memories of Rodney. RIP my friend. Prayers for the family.
Debbie Scott
Classmate
October 11, 2020
You will be truly missed. Thank you for always being you. A great classmate, co-worker and friend. Praying for your family and sending much love to them.
Denise Wooten
Friend
October 11, 2020
Prayers for the Family. May God comfort you. Rodney was a Great Man. So sorry for your loss.
Lisa Bumgarner
Friend
October 11, 2020
Sorry for loss I worked with years prayers for the family he will be missed greatly
Lynne Dowell
Coworker
October 11, 2020
Thankful for a life long friend and the hope in JESUS that we will see each other again.
Wally Eades
Friend
October 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss was a good person knew him long time had
Pleasure having him as a patient at harmony medical care prayers for family
Robin Cleary
Friend
October 10, 2020
Rodney was a close friend of our family (Johnny and Estella Dalton) May you find comfort in all of his wonderful and happy days
Loretta Knox
Friend
October 10, 2020
Candy, Autumn & Amber you are in my thoughts & prayers.
Liz Gillenwater (Small Folks)
October 10, 2020
Prayers for Gods peace and comfort today and in the days to follow. Your brother and sister in Christ Randy & Sherry Owen
Randy Owen
Friend
October 9, 2020
Rodney was a great friend and man. He loved his two boys dearly. He will be greatly missed. Am so sorry to hear of his passing. My sincerest condolences to the family.
Brian Holland
Friend
October 9, 2020
Sorry for lost prayers for the family
Betty Chappell
Grandparent
October 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dale & Debby Tolbert
October 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May God wrap his arms around you and your family.
Rhonda Vanhoy
October 9, 2020