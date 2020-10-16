Colt and Chance,

I was so sorry to hear about your dad. I remember him bringing you to Scholastic Book Fair Family Night at Union Grove. He loved and cared for you so much. I guess the last time I saw Rodney was at the service station getting gas. I was asking about you both and he was so proud of your college experience and how you were doing in life. He was giving you the credit for all you had accomplished. I told him you did deserve credit for your hard work but he was a big part because of his love and support. I am praying for your family for peace and comfort.

Genevieve Kiser Teacher October 13, 2020