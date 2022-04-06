Roger Wayne Crabtree Sr.
March 25, 1958 - March 30, 2022
Roger Wayne Crabtree Sr., 64, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home.
Born March 25, 1958, in Jackson, Mich., he was the son of Marjorie Mae Flemming Crabtree and the late Robert Warren Crabtree.
Roger was a master machinist until becoming disabled. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served his country from February of 1976 to April of 1979. He was known to be always fixing things, no matter what it was. He had a great sense of humor and was the "life of the party." He loved and cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his father, Robert Warren Crabtree, he was preceded in death by his beloved bulldog, Buster.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Michelle Crabtree; son, Roger Wayne Crabtree Jr. and wife, Heather; grandchildren, Camryn Adams, Benjamin Adams, Ethan Adams and Slevin Crabtree; mother, Marjorie Mae Flemming Crabtree; sister, Robin White and husband, Frank; brothers, Robert "Junior" Crabtree, Richard Crabtree and wife, Teresa and Russell Crabtree; nieces and nephews, Ivan, Lisa, Bobbi Jo, Scott, Krystle, Blake, R.J. and Adam; and his beloved dog, Eddie.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Nicholson Funeral Home, with Heather Besoiu, Funeral Celebrant officiating. For those who wish to view, Roger's celebration of life will be live-streamed at www.view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1648793668176024
Nicholson Funeral Homewww.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 6, 2022.