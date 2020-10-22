Menu
Roy Cronce
DIED
October 20, 2020
Roy Ben Cronce, 89, of Statesville, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Cronce was born March 15, 1931, in Alexandria, N.J., and was the son of the late Fred Hiram Cronce and Bertha Agans Cronce. He attended Pittstown, N.J. schools and July 20, 1952, he married Bertha Ann Stone Cronce, who survives. He was a beef farmer and also later worked for Dixie Liberty (Royster Clark).

In addition to his wife of 68 years, Roy is survived by six children, Deborah Struble (William) of Troy, Pa., Diana Cronce of Statesville, Laura Walkup (Michael) of Maiden, Roy Cronce Jr. (Cindy) of Statesville, Amy Cronce of Stony Point, Mark Cronce (Melody) of Statesville; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and three sisters.

The family will visit with friends Monday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
