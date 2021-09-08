Royce Morton
December 6, 1941 - September 4, 2021
Royce Cecilia Griggs Morton, 79, of Emerald Isle, died Saturday Sept. 4, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Her memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday Sept. 10, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, in Cedar Point, officiated by Pastor Jeremy Wakefield. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service.
Royce was born Dec. 6, 1941, in Florence S.C., to Roy and Louise Griggs. Her father died before she was born, Royce was raised by Roy Maurin Burr. She married Roger Morton Feb. 14, 1980. Her favorite job was being the Fishing Pier Manager for the Sheraton Hotel on Atlantic Beach. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Morton of the home; two daughters, Teresa Chapman of Newport and Suzy Morton-Shaffer and husband, Doug, of Clemmons; three sons, Donald Keith Chapman of Morehead City, Roy Allan Chapman of Newport, and Andy Morton and wife, Cindy, of Wilmington; 15 grandchildren, Zach, Kyle, Chase, Cory, Chad, Nicole, Brittny, Jesse, Randy, Rhett, Jamey, Lauren, Lexi, Dylan and Kendal; and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Morton II.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 8, 2021.