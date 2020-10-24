Ruby Lee Marlowe BeaverOctober 22, 2020Mrs. Ruby Lee Marlowe Beaver, 93, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.A native of Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Maude Mae Marlowe. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Brown Beaver; and by two sons, Grady L. Beaver and Steven W. Beaver.She was a member of Knox Chapel United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the UMW and was a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Jolly Seniors Group at Christ Boulevard UMC. She was a prayer warrior from the age of 9 years old, when she was saved. Mrs. Beaver was also a member and received awards from the North Carolina Society of Historians, Inc.Mrs. Beaver is survived by her son, Randy Beaver and wife, Gail, of Cleveland, N.C.; her favorite, fast-driving daughter, Shirley B. Heglar; and her favorite son-in-law, Grant; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Wesley Morris officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery will follow.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Cemetery Fund of Knox Chapel United Methodist Church.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home