Ruby Eloise Waugh Shoemaker
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
Ruby Eloise Waugh Shoemaker

Ruby Eloise Waugh Shoemaker, 99, of Statesville, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Universal Healthcare of Concord.

Ruby was born in Statesville, Feb. 2, 1922, to the late Harley Lee and Daisy Benfield Waugh.

She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and the Friendship Bible Class. She also helped with funeral meals at church in the past.

On Oct. 9, 1940, she married Dock Bernell Shoemaker, who later passed away Dec. 26, 1986. She was a homemaker who enjoyed working with her flowers and in her yard while she was able. She was a graduate of Celeste Henkel High School's Class of 1940. She enjoyed being with her family and many beach trips with her sisters. She once was a grandparent volunteer at Celeste Henkel School and enjoyed watching the daily activities at this school that she lived beside.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her son, Ray Bernell Shoemaker; three sisters, Camilla Loftin, Lois Ervin and Desolee Lindsey; and one brother, Daniel L. Waugh.

Ruby is survived by her daughter, Trudy Shoemaker Peacock (Denny) of Statesville; and her daughter-in-law, Evelyn H. Shoemaker of Catawba. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Wilma Shumaker; five granddaughters, Sherry Campbell (Todd), Lori Hope (Harry), Kelli McRee (Doug), Shannon Lester (Kevin) and Wendy Madill (Steve); six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Ruby will lie in state at Troutman Funeral Home Tuesday afternoon, March 16, and Wednesday morning, March 17. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 17, at 3 p.m., at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with a visitation following in the Christian Life Center. Please follow all COVID-19 protocols.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 607 Bethlehem Rd., Statesville, NC 28677.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Lying in State
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Mar
17
Lying in State
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Mar
17
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
