Ruby Mae Davidson Woods



Ruby Mae Davidson Woods, 91, of Statesville, departed this life Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.



The celebration of life services will be conducted Friday, Dec. 17, at 1:30 p.m., at Iredell Park, Statesville.



Clyburn and Bigham Funeral Home, Mooresville is assisting the family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 15, 2021.