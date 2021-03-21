Russell Edward Gamble Jr.March 24, 1949 - March 14, 2021Russell Edward Gamble Jr., passed away Sunday morning March 14, 2021, due to complications from surgery.The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.Russell was born March 24, 1949, in Siler City, later moving to Statesville where he began playing football and basketball at an early age. He was a star player at Statesville High School and still holds the 7th spot as the school's All-Time top scorer.He received a full scholarship to Lenoir-Rhyne College where he continued playing like a champion. After college, Russell began a lifelong career driving eighteen wheelers and enjoying the freedom of the open road. He was last employed by Murrow's Transfer in Thomasville. He worked there 18 years until early retirement due to Alzheimer's disease. He loved the beach, fishing, and living life to the fullest. He could charm the dew off a honeysuckle.Russell was preceded in death by his father, Russell Edward Gamble; and mother, Mary Florence Seawell Gamble.Russell is survived by his wife of 25 years, Elaine Keaton Gamble; and daughters, Michelle Hamby of Statesville and Natalie Gamble of Carolina Beach.In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Alzheimer's Foundation.George Brothers Funeral Service of Greensboro