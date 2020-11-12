Russell Neal PooleAugust 26, 1934 - November 6, 2020Russell Neal Poole, 86, of Union Grove, passed away after declining health at Wilkes Medical Center, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.A native of Iredell County, Russell was born to the late Wesley Cleveland and Mary Sprinkle Poole, Aug. 26, 1934.Russell was employed by Southern Screw Factory and then served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. When he got out of the army, he came back to Southern Screw and was employed there for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. After retiring from Southern Screw, he worked for the D.O.T having numerous positions including encroachment officer. He took so much pride in working and worked all the way up until his late 70s.Russell was a loving husband, wonderful father, loving Pawpaw and great friend. He made time for everyone. He will be missed by all who knew him.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years and best friend, Agnes Poteat Poole; a son, Rory Neal Poole (Amonda); one daughter; Kim Roeton (Gregg); a brother; Billy Poole; and four grandchildren, Wesley Poole (Bailey), Darian Sanner (George), Sarah Young and Kaitlin Kaistiansen (Kyle). He also leaves behind his very special great-granddaughter, Adaline Poole, who will miss him dearly.Russell was not only a family man but also a Godly man. He was a faithful member of Sweet Home Baptist Church. He took pride in everything he did. He held every position in the church except pastor. He was on the Cemetery Committee, Board of Trustees, Sunday school teacher, Deacon, Choir director and usher, but his favorite and most proud duty was being the flag bearer for the church.Mr. Poole will lie in state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home Friday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the family present from 4 to 5 p.m. An additional visitation will be held at Sweet Home Baptist Church in Union Grove Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., with a celebration of life service following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home