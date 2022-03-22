Menu
Ruth Edmundson Bondurant
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Ruth Edmundson Bondurant

November 30, 1931 - March 19, 2022

Ruth Edmundson Bondurant, 90, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.

Ruth was born Nov. 30, 1931, to the late Judge Paul B. Edmundson and Lelia Davis Edmundson. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Vernon Bondurant; son, William Joseph Bondurant; brother, Paul B. Edmundson; and sister-in-law, Nancy Edmundson.

Ruth leaves behind a loving family: sons, Thomas Seth Bondurant (Ginn) of Kannapolis, and John Burt Bondurant (Doris Walser) of Lexington, N.C.; daughter, Lelia Ruth Bondurant of Statesville; granddaughters, Lindsay Settlemyer (Josh) of Lexington, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Adriana Rose and Gavin William; Brandi Briggs (Chad) of Concord; and great-granchild, Taylor Briggs.

Ruth spent most of her life as a homemaker, but worked at JCPenney after her late husband passed until she retired in the early 2000s. She enjoyed cooking Southern family recipes, shopping, and traveling to the North Carolina mountains and beaches. She had a compassionate heart for animals and also her friends. Christmas brought her the most joy when she could cook and gather her family around her.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, March 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, where family will welcome friends and family. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 23, at 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Statesville, with Pastor Nelson Granade officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Mar
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Statesville
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.
2 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear about her passing Always had fond memories of her
Craig R Gordon
March 23, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
March 22, 2022
