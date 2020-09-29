Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Burnson Kay
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Ruth Burnson Kay

April 12, 1936 - September 26, 2020

Ruth Brunson Kay, 84, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Charlotte.

She was born April 12, 1936, in Newton, Catawba County, to the late Doyle and Florence Brunson. Ruth was a graduate of Newton-Conover High School, and attended Mars Hill College. Ruth married L. Dan Kay Jr., Dec. 7, 1957. They celebrated their 62th wedding anniversary this past December. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by brothers, D.M. Burnson Jr. and Ralph Brunson; and sister, Elizabeth Hefner. Survivors include daughter, Amy K. Gach (Greg); sons, David (Karen), Russell (Alison); grandchildren, Kathryn G. Smith (Albert), Emily Gach, Grace Gach, Jennifer K. Allen (Brian), Stephanie K. Webb (Justin), Philip Kay; great-grandchildren, Piper and Londyn Allen, Luke, James, David Webb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, Cornelius. A graveside and internment will be at the family crypt at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Troutman, today (Tuesday, Sept. 29), at 11 a.m. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made at www.KepnerFH.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.