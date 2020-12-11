Ruth Coleman GaitherRuth Coleman Gaither, 78, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home, after a long battle of health issues.Ruth was born Dec. 24, 1941, in Wilkes County, the daughter of the late Dana Coleman and Addie Johnson Coleman. Also preceding her in death are brother, Edward Coleman; sisters, Gearldean Cook, Cledus Somers, Dorothy Prevette; infant sister, Nancy Coleman; brothers-in-law, Clifford Cook, Worth Little; and sister-in-law, Irene Coleman.Ruth was a devoted member of Liberty Baptist Church. She loved spending time in her garden, planting flowers, or relaxing on the beach. She loved her family and all her animals, especially her dog, Maggie.Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 56 years, Howard "Mickey" Ray Gaither; daughters, Cindy Johnson (Junior), Tori Gaither (T.R. Hiatt) and Heather Leazer (Shannon); brothers, Roger Coleman and Paul Coleman (Priscilla); sisters, Paulette Osborne (Jerry) and Diane Little; brothers-in-law, Don Somers and Don Prevette; sister-in-law, Ruby Coleman; grandchildren, Addison Reavis, Coleman Hiatt and Kayden Leazer; along with numerous family and friends.Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.Nicholson Funeral Home