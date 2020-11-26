Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Irene Bost Dagenhart
Ruth Irene Bost Dagenhart

Ruth Irene Bost Dagenhart, 93, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

Ruth will always be loved, forever missed, and never forgotten.

A private graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Iredell Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fifth Street Ministries in Statesville.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
Iredell Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
November 26, 2020