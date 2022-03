Ruth Doretha Sanders Rankin



Mrs. Ruth Doretha Sanders Rankin of Mooresville, departed this life Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center of Mooresville.



The funeral service will be held Friday, March 25, at Prospect Presbyterian Church, 9425 W NC 152 Hwy. in Mooresville, at 12 p.m. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.



W.H. Bryant, A.E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home is serving the Rankin family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 25, 2022.