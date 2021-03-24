Ruth SelfJanuary 28, 1934 - March 21, 2021Ruth McQueen Self, 87, of Harmony, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home, per her wishes with hospice care.She was born Jan. 28, 1934, in the Derby township of Richmond County, to the late James Carl and Beulah Mae Jenkins McQueen, Ruth was one of 15 children. She had fond memories of growing up in the Sandhills and plowing with Old Red and Gracie, two of the farm mules. She very much cherished returning to the old "home place" for the many family reunions held there.Ruth attended King's College in Charlotte and later Mitchell College where she received her AAS in accounting and business administration. Early in her career, she worked with Carnation Milk and International Paper in secretarial and administrative roles. And later in her career, she was a bank teller for N.C.N.B. (Bank of America) and First Bank in Harmony.Ruth moved to Harmony on a Thursday and on that Sunday, she was in Harmony U.M.C. where for the past 50-plus years was a faithful and active member until her health prevented her from doing so. She was a member of the choir and served as Sunday school superintendent and assisted with counting the offertory.She was good with numbers and a strict grammarian and would playfully and without hesitation, point out the incorrect use of a pronoun or verb tense. (Mama, hope we are doing okay with grammar so far.)Ruth volunteered as a Pink Lady at Iredell Memorial Hospital and knitted hats for the newborn babies. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, canning vegetables and working the daily puzzle after folding it to her exact liking.The church and its congregation held a special place in her heart. She also loved her family, neighbors, and other community friends. But most importantly, she loved the Lord, and for that we know she is forever in the Church Triumphant. "From the dust of death Christ has raised her up into His eternal kingdom."In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly S. Hedrick, and nine siblings.Left to cherish her memory are her son, Billy Self of Statesville; and her daughter, Janice Self of Greensboro. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Travis Hedrick (Lauren), and their son, Ryder of Statesville, Tanner Hedrick (Julie) of Chapel Hill, and Maddie S. Blaire (Jacob) of Statesville; and son-in-law, Ed Hedrick of Harmony. She is further survived by five siblings.A graveside funeral service honoring the life of Ruth M. Self will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 27, in the Harmony City Cemetery, with the Rev. Marcia McQueen and Pastor Chris Lakey officiating. The family will speak with friends following the services at the grave site following social distancing and mask protocols.Memorials may be made to Harmony U.M.C., 136 W. Memorial Hwy., Harmony, NC 28634 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home