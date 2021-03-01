Sandra Jane Douglas Campbell
August 15, 1948 - February 24, 2021
Sandra Jane Douglas Campbell passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her home in Dallas, Texas, with her family by her side.
Sandra was born Aug. 15, 1948, in Charlotte. She grew up in Statesville where she lived with her parents, John and Lois Douglas, and her sister, Cynthia Douglas.
In 1965, Sandra married her high school sweetheart, Reggie Campbell, and became a devoted homemaker and mother to two daughters, Kim and Wendi. Sandra and Reggie enjoyed travel, and over the years of their marriage, made their home in places ranging far and wide: Statesville, Raleigh and Charlotte; New Orleans, La.; Dallas, Texas; London, England; and Johannesburg, South Africa. Sandra was a longtime supporter of the arts, a frequent actor in productions at Le Petite Theater in New Orleans, a board member and former president of the Iredell Museum and a dedicated volunteer and supporter of the Mint Museum in Charlotte and the DMA in Dallas. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, pen and ink drawing, and decorating. She was also a devoted genealogy researcher and a commissioned author, having published a book on Iredell County history in 2008, "Iredell County, a Brief History" by Sandra Douglas Campbell, published by The History Press.
Sandra is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Campbell Egan (husband, Brian Leigh Egan) and Wendi Campbell Rogaliner (fiancé, Charles WL Kennedy); four beloved grandchildren, Brianna Douglas Egan, Jack William Rogaliner, Ava Grace Rogaliner and Grayson Scott Rogaliner; her sister, Cynthia Ann Douglas; and her sister-in-law, Theresa Campbell Plaster.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reggie Campbell, and her parents, John and Lois Douglas, all of Statesville.
Sandra will be laid to rest at Iredell Memorial Park in Statesville.
In order to gather safely, the family is preparing to host a virtual memorial service celebrating Sandra's life. For more information, or to receive a link to participate in the memorial service, please email [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Sandra's honor to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at www.ocrahope.org
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 1, 2021.