Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra Jane Douglas Campbell
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Sandra Jane Douglas Campbell

August 15, 1948 - February 24, 2021

Sandra Jane Douglas Campbell passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her home in Dallas, Texas, with her family by her side.

Sandra was born Aug. 15, 1948, in Charlotte. She grew up in Statesville where she lived with her parents, John and Lois Douglas, and her sister, Cynthia Douglas.

In 1965, Sandra married her high school sweetheart, Reggie Campbell, and became a devoted homemaker and mother to two daughters, Kim and Wendi. Sandra and Reggie enjoyed travel, and over the years of their marriage, made their home in places ranging far and wide: Statesville, Raleigh and Charlotte; New Orleans, La.; Dallas, Texas; London, England; and Johannesburg, South Africa. Sandra was a longtime supporter of the arts, a frequent actor in productions at Le Petite Theater in New Orleans, a board member and former president of the Iredell Museum and a dedicated volunteer and supporter of the Mint Museum in Charlotte and the DMA in Dallas. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting, pen and ink drawing, and decorating. She was also a devoted genealogy researcher and a commissioned author, having published a book on Iredell County history in 2008, "Iredell County, a Brief History" by Sandra Douglas Campbell, published by The History Press.

Sandra is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Campbell Egan (husband, Brian Leigh Egan) and Wendi Campbell Rogaliner (fiancé, Charles WL Kennedy); four beloved grandchildren, Brianna Douglas Egan, Jack William Rogaliner, Ava Grace Rogaliner and Grayson Scott Rogaliner; her sister, Cynthia Ann Douglas; and her sister-in-law, Theresa Campbell Plaster.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reggie Campbell, and her parents, John and Lois Douglas, all of Statesville.

Sandra will be laid to rest at Iredell Memorial Park in Statesville.

In order to gather safely, the family is preparing to host a virtual memorial service celebrating Sandra's life. For more information, or to receive a link to participate in the memorial service, please email [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Sandra's honor to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at www.ocrahope.org.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So sorry to hear of Sandra`s passing. When I think of her I see her beautiful smile and laugh , she was always happy. I am also sorry to hear of Reggie`s passing so glad they stayed together all these years. They were a lovely couple.
Angela Alexander Moore
School
July 1, 2021
I just learned of Sandra's passing and my prayers go out to your family in this time of your lose. I pray that God fills your days with the love and warmth of wonderful memories of family and friends. I am grateful that our paths briefly crossed and that I was able to be a part of the world that was hers. She was a wonderful mix of old Southern grace and charm in a 20th century world. The world is a little lesser without her as a part of it, but we are all a little better for God letting us walk with her even if it were for a small moment.
Henry Poore
March 8, 2021
IN MEMORY OF SANDRA SANDRA, YOU LEFT AND TOOK WITH YOU A GREAT PIECE OF OUR HEART WE MET YOU LATE IN OUR LIFE FOR A BRIEF TIME, BUT WE FEEL LUCKYKNOWING YOU BECAUSE YOU WERE A WONDERFUL PERSON YOU MADE OUR LIVING WITH YOUR SMILE, SOUTHERN CLASS AND FINESSE A BETTER PLEASURE IIN MILANO AND NOW THAT YOU GONE, WE FEEL LESS FORTUNATE WE LOST YOUR SPLENDOR BUT WE WILL MISS MOST OF ALL YOUR EXCEPTIONAL SMILE YOU TOUGHT US RIDERE SEMPRE YOU WILL MAKE PARADISE A SMILING PLACE WE WILL MEET AGAIN ARRIVEDERCI DOLCE SANDRA ANTONIOS & KLEOPATRA
Antonios Polytaridis
March 3, 2021
I´m so very sorry for your loss. I went to school with Sandra at Scott´s High School. She was a vivacious and lovely spirit.
Ophelia Bagwell Gregory
March 2, 2021
Sandra was a lively, urbane, and brilliant woman. That brilliance shone in many arenas. Her efforts on behalf of Iredell Museums -just to name one beneficiary- were tirelessly ferocious. I´m stunned that she´s gone, that she could be gone. She was a great friend, a gracious neighbor, and, as we say around here, there was just a whole lot to her. My love goes out to her, and to y´all.
Henry Steele
March 2, 2021
My heart goes out to Sandra's loved ones. She was a very special lady . Her talent, wisdom, charm and class endeared her to so many. I always enjoyed seeing her in her little MG. She will be greatly missed.
Donna Guy
March 1, 2021
A virtual memorial service will be held on March 12, 2021, at 7pm ET. Please email [email protected] to receive a link to participate.
Wendi Rogaliner
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results