I just learned of Sandra's passing and my prayers go out to your family in this time of your lose. I pray that God fills your days with the love and warmth of wonderful memories of family and friends. I am grateful that our paths briefly crossed and that I was able to be a part of the world that was hers. She was a wonderful mix of old Southern grace and charm in a 20th century world. The world is a little lesser without her as a part of it, but we are all a little better for God letting us walk with her even if it were for a small moment.

Henry Poore March 8, 2021