Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra Gantt
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Union Grove United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Sandra Gantt

Sandra "Sandy" York Gantt, 61, of Statesville, passed away at home unexpectedly Friday, March 18, 2022.

Sandy was born March 24, 1960, in Iredell County, and is the daughter of Joe Anderson York and Irene Dishmond York.

She was a graduate of North Iredell High School, Forsyth Technical Community College and Rowan Community College. She married the love of her life, Mark Anthony Gantt in 1983, and was loved by friends and family. She was a member of Union Grove United Methodist Church and was retired from the health care field as a Registered Nurse.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by three sons, Jayden Anthony Gantt (Elizabeth) of Harmony, Jarrod Austin Gantt (Jennifer) of Poquoson, Va., Jacob Mark Gantt (Haley) of Olin; four grandchildren, Wyatt Gantt, Wade Gantt, Colton Gantt, Emma Gantt; and one brother, Michael Joe York (Lisa) of Olin.

Memorial services for Mrs. Gantt will be conducted at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Union Grove United Methodist Church, with Mr. Jim Harner officiating. The family will visit with friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Union Grove United Methodist Church, 1331 Sloan's Mill Rd., Union Grove, NC 28689.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Union Grove United Methodist Church
1331 Sloans Mill Road, Union Grove, NC
Apr
2
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Union Grove United Methodist Church
1331 Sloans Mill Road, Union Grove, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry to hear of Sandy´s passing My heart aches with you but also rejoices in Heavens gain. Love to you all and may God continue to give you strength
Cindy Tomlin Marshall
Friend
March 23, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results