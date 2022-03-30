Sandra GanttSandra "Sandy" York Gantt, 61, of Statesville, passed away at home unexpectedly Friday, March 18, 2022.Sandy was born March 24, 1960, in Iredell County, and is the daughter of Joe Anderson York and Irene Dishmond York.She was a graduate of North Iredell High School, Forsyth Technical Community College and Rowan Community College. She married the love of her life, Mark Anthony Gantt in 1983, and was loved by friends and family. She was a member of Union Grove United Methodist Church and was retired from the health care field as a Registered Nurse.In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by three sons, Jayden Anthony Gantt (Elizabeth) of Harmony, Jarrod Austin Gantt (Jennifer) of Poquoson, Va., Jacob Mark Gantt (Haley) of Olin; four grandchildren, Wyatt Gantt, Wade Gantt, Colton Gantt, Emma Gantt; and one brother, Michael Joe York (Lisa) of Olin.Memorial services for Mrs. Gantt will be conducted at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Union Grove United Methodist Church, with Mr. Jim Harner officiating. The family will visit with friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Union Grove United Methodist Church, 1331 Sloan's Mill Rd., Union Grove, NC 28689.Nicholson Funeral Home