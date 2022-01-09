Menu
Sandra Ellis Stafford
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Sandra Ellis Stafford

March 3, 1956 - January 6, 2022

Sandra Ellis Stafford, 65, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Sandra was born March 3, 1956, to Thomas Ellis and Jean Lamberth Bauer. Sandra was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Henry Bauer.

Sandra leaves behind her brother, Tom Ellis; aunt, Bobbie Lamberth; nephew, Derek Everhardt; niece, Addison Atwell; and cousins, Selina Rhodes, Jimmy Moore, Janet Wooten, and Lynn Eliis.

Sandra retired as a business manager for Piedmont Health Care, and was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Statesville. Sandra will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A public visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Temple Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m., with burial at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Temple Baptist Church
205 Museum Road, Statesville, NC
Jan
12
Funeral service
Iredell Memorial Gardens
2304 Shelton Ave., Statesville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
January 11, 2022
