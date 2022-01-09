Sandra Ellis StaffordMarch 3, 1956 - January 6, 2022Sandra Ellis Stafford, 65, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.Sandra was born March 3, 1956, to Thomas Ellis and Jean Lamberth Bauer. Sandra was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Henry Bauer.Sandra leaves behind her brother, Tom Ellis; aunt, Bobbie Lamberth; nephew, Derek Everhardt; niece, Addison Atwell; and cousins, Selina Rhodes, Jimmy Moore, Janet Wooten, and Lynn Eliis.Sandra retired as a business manager for Piedmont Health Care, and was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Statesville. Sandra will be greatly missed by all who knew her.A public visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Temple Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m., with burial at Iredell Memorial Gardens.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home