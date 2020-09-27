Sandra Woodside HagerDecember 3, 1946 - September 23, 2020Sandra Woodside Hager, 73, of Troutman, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.She was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Statesville, to the late Ray "Fox Hunter" Woodside and Wilma Barnes Woodside. Mrs. Hager enjoyed bowling, water and snow skiing, playing cards, gardening, singing in the choir, and received two state national championships for skeet shooting. She loved visiting the mountains and her dogs, Jackie and Willow.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hager.She is survived by her children, Tim Hager (Donna), Darren Hager (Lynn), Margaret Greene, Bobbie McPhee; brother, Wayne Woodside; grandchildren, Jason, Wesley, Zach, Shaina, Josh, Trey, Landen; and great-granddaughter, Olivia.The family will be holding a private service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iredell County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1617, Statesville, NC 28687.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville