Sarah Luecree Huie Nicholson
November 20, 1940 - July 4, 2021
Sarah Luecree Huie Nicholson, 80, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Maple Leaf HealthCare.
Born Nov. 20, 1940, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Hoyt Hackney Huie and Sarah Sloop Crater Huie.
Luecree was a devoted mother to her three children and cherished spending time with each of them. Known as "Grandmommy" to her seven grandchildren, she was never more in her element than when they came to visit. She was frequently in attendance at their sporting events and school functions, always making her presence known by voicing her "encouragement" from the sidelines. Luecree loved her family and was happiest when surrounded by her siblings and her many nieces and nephews at family gatherings. She had quite the passion for gardening and was thrilled to have her yard featured in the Statesville Record & Landmark. A longtime employee of BB&T, Luecree ended her banking career as a customer service representative, a job that seemed to fit her social personality. She also had quite the eye for fashion and always looked like a million bucks no matter the occasion. She was a member of Winthrop Friends Meeting in Harmony and loved attending the various social outings with her church friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sue Johnson; and her brothers, Horace Huie, Gale Huie and Pete Huie.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Andria Rhymer and her husband, Randy, and Amy Rogers and her husband, Tommy; her son, Chris Cartner; her grandchildren, Caroline Rhymer, Carter Rhymer, Luke Massey, Clayton Massey, Mollie Cartner, Ella Grace Cartner and Claire Cartner; great-granddaughter, Rose Massey; and her sister, Charlotte Redmond.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., Thursday, July 8, at Winthrop Friends Meeting in Harmony. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Harold Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.act.alz.org/donate
or to Winthrop Friends Meeting, 262 Winthrop Rd., Harmony, NC 28634 or at www.winthropfriends.org
.
