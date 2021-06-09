Menu
Scott Ervin
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Scott Ervin

April 9, 1957 - June 7, 2021

Philip Scott Ervin, 64, of Statesville, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Born in Iredell County, April 9, 1957, he was the son of Farris Ervin and the late Lois Waugh Ervin.

In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Craig Ervin.

Scott received his MBA at Gardner-Webb University and worked with UPS for over 31 years. He later worked with his father as Manager of Farris Ervin Enterprises in Troutman.

He was an Eagle Scout; served as Scoutmaster of Troop #363, and served on the Eagle Board of the Gemstone District for many years.

In his earlier years, he was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Later, he became very active at Fairview Baptist Church, serving in many capacities.

Scott had a huge heart and helping others gave him a sense of joy and purpose. He was relied upon and counted as a friend by many, embodying the spirit of a servant leader.

He loved spending time on the water, gardening; his Volkswagen convertible, but most of all, he loved his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Rebecca Mayberry Ervin; son, Philip Seth Ervin and wife, Janet, of Charlotte; daughter, Olivia Ervin Lenderman and husband, Matt, of Huntersville; and two grandsons, Jack and Teddy Ervin.

The family will speak to friends Saturday, June 12, from 1 to 2 p.m., in Poston Hall at Bethlehem United Methodist Church.

A celebration of life service will begin at 2 p.m., in the church sanctuary.

Memorial donations may be made to Lake Norman Humane Society, 2106 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28117.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Poston Hall at Bethlehem United Methodist Church
NC
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Poston Hall at Bethlehem United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was priviledged and honored to serve on the Eagle Scout District Board with Scott for 12 years. He was a genuine person and such a pleasure to talk with. Heaven has gained a wonderful soul at the loss of those left to carry on. We will all miss him. My condolences to his family.
Kevin Scruggs
Friend
June 13, 2021
Scott was a special person. He loved his family and had a special care for all those he helped. His steward leadership to God, family, friends and community knew no boundaries and he rarely said no to those in need unless he had major conflicts. The years spent with Scott on the board of the Statesville Racquet and Swim Club, doing pig pickins, and as business associates in several ventures, allowed me to see how genuine of an individual he really was. Becky, Seth and Olivia, with Scott in our lives we were blessed. Now Scott has the ultimate blessing.....
Gregory V Watson
Friend
June 10, 2021
As next-door neighbors, Scott was always welcoming with a warm smile and kind words. He was always great to talk to. Our family will greatly miss seeing him outside enjoying the sun and fresh air while taking care of their garden. We know we'll greet Scott again, most likely while enjoying his time spent tending heaven's fields. The associated photo was taken during a neighborhood Christmas party in 2006.
Jason, Cheryl, and the Wenzel family
Friend
June 9, 2021
Becky, my prayers are with you and your family. I am so very sorry for your loss. If you need a friend, I´m just across the road. Jesus is crying with you.
Donna Workman
Friend
June 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
June 9, 2021
